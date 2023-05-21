Iraq’s President receives SRSG & head of UNAMI

SHAFAQNA-Iraq ‘s President, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, assured the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Plasschaert of the need to support the government in implementing its program.

The media office of the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement: “The President of the Republic, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, received at the Baghdad Palace, , the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Plasschaert,” noting that the President of the Republic listened to an extensive explanation. Presented by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations on her recent briefing on the general situation in Iraq, which she presented to the UN Security Council.”

Source : ina.iq

