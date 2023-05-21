Geneva: Syria at 59th Arab Health Ministers’ Council

SHAFAQNA- Syrian Health Minister Hassan Al-Ghabbash participated in the 59th meeting of the Council of Arab Health Ministers in Geneva, on the side-lines of the 76th World Health Assembly meeting, which is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, May 21-30.

According to Sana, in this meeting, the participants approved a draft resolution about the health conditions in the occupied territories of Palestine and the occupied Syrian Golan.

Al-Ghabbash emphasized the importance of this meeting as a step to strengthen cooperation with the aim of promoting and developing joint Arab cooperation in the field of health and maintaining Arab health security.

Source: SANA

