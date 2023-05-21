English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Geneva: Syria at 59th Arab Health Ministers’ Council

0

SHAFAQNA- Syrian Health Minister Hassan Al-Ghabbash participated in the 59th meeting of the Council of Arab Health Ministers in Geneva, on the side-lines of the 76th World Health Assembly meeting, which is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, May 21-30.

According to Sana, in this meeting, the participants approved a draft resolution about the health conditions in the occupied territories of Palestine and the occupied Syrian Golan.

Al-Ghabbash emphasized the importance of this meeting as a step to strengthen cooperation with the aim of promoting and developing joint Arab cooperation in the field of health and maintaining Arab health security.

Source: SANA

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Mikati: Syria’s return to Arab League a “relieving factor” for Lebanon

 

Related posts

Mikati: Syria’s return to Arab League a “relieving factor” for Lebanon

asadian

SANA: Syria-India relations in industrial & economic fields

asadian

UNICEF: 6.2 million children need aid in Syria and Türkiye earthquake hit zones

asadian

Syrian FM: All Arabs Welcome the “Role of Syria”

asadian

Syrian, Lebanese FM’s discussed the issue of refugees

asadian

Hossam Zaki: Important issues for Arab joint action discussed in Jeddah

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.