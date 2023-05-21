English
Middle EastOther News

Iraq: PM Meets New NATO’s Mission Commander

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani met with Lieutenant General José Antonio, the new Commander of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) mission in Iraq.

The Prime Minister’s Media Office said in a statement that reached Iraq News Agency(INA): Al-Sudani from the former commander of the NATO mission Lt. Gen. Giovanni M. Iannucci, in the presence of the deputy commander of joint operations, the adviser to the secretary of defense and the military secretary of the commander in chief of the armed forces, thanked him for his role in Iraq and wished him success in his future endeavors.

In addition, the Prime Minister warmly welcomed the new commander of the NATO mission and emphasized the importance of improving the performance and capabilities of the security services to deal with security challenges, which is a critical priority of the government in managing the security sector.

In this meeting, Iraq’s cooperation with NATO countries in consulting and training Iraqi security forces was discussed. Also stated, the former commander of the NATO mission appreciated the support of the prime minister and emphasized the continuation of the cooperation program with Iraq under the leadership of the new commander.

Source: INA

