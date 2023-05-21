Khalilzad’s unwarranted remarks about Pakistan

Khalilzad faced intense backlash for his tweets against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and was told to mind his own business. On Twitter, Zal­may Khalilzad had reacted to COAS Asim Munir’s speech during the Army Chief’s re­cent visit to Sialkot Garri­son, accusing that the entire speech was “alarming”.

Khalilzad said he was con­cerned for Pakistan before, but now the Army chief’s speech led him to believe that things were truly dire. He asserted that a coun­try’s army was a critical in­stitution that must be led by someone possessed of sobri­ety, calm responsibility, and “political neutrality.”

He continues to churn out venom against the core interests of Pakistan, its nuclear programme and tries to malign the defence forces and their leadership posing himself as fully informed.

Zalmay, presently a spent bullet, has throughout been known as an anti-Pakistan element, an impression strengthened by his hostile posture towards Pakistan’s nuclear programme, complicated issue of terrorism and Pakistan’s principle-based Afghan policy.

In this backdrop, one can understand the views he has expressed in the recent past while commenting on the domestic political situation in Pakistan which is nothing but a crude propaganda campaign to destabilize Pakistan and portray it negatively before the international community.

Mindless of the fact that his country remains ignorant regarding the whereabouts of Pakistan’s nuclear devices despite being in possession of highly sophisticated technologies and resources, he has claimed to have access to an exclusive gathering of the Pakistan Army in Sialkot which was addressed by the Army Chief General Asim Munir.

In an attempt to create doubts about confidentiality of such gatherings and addresses by the COAS, he has claimed to have got access to the full speech making it an excuse to use highly derogatory language against Pakistan Army Chief. Zalmay was already a persona non-grata for the overwhelming majority of Pakistani people but his offensive language against the COAS has bruised the sentiments of all patriotic Pakistanis.

Bias of an anti-Pakistan element against the head of Pakistan Army is quite obvious as General Asim Munir is a thorough professional and has zero tolerance as far as internal or external conspiracies against the motherland are concerned. He is being maligned for zealously safeguarding core national interests of Pakistan and this is known to each and every patriotic Pakistani.

Zalmay would not succeed in his nefarious designs as the nation firmly stands behind its defence forces. Zalmay’s double standards on HRs should be seen in the backdrop of his dirty role in the darkest events of global history like Guantanamo bay and Tora Bora.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com