Shafaqna top news stories (23 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 23 May 2023

Exclusive Video- Shafaqna English presents: Recitation of the Surah Al-Buruj (the Holy Quran, Surah 85). Watch here …

Culture- Damascus was the focus of attention of the invaders throughout the ages. At the beginning of the Greek era, Damascus were surrounded by a wall of huge stones in which doors were opened for entry and exit. In the Roman era, the wall was maintained and seven doors appeared in relation to the seven planets known at the time. Read more …

Hajj 2023- The Saudi Information and Artificial Intelligence Agency (SDAIA) is participating as a digital enabler in the “Mecca Route” project, which is one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Interior in the Pilgrim Experience Program – one of the programs of the Saudi Vision 2030. Read more …

Shia Media- In this episode of Quran Weekly, Sheikh Azhar shares some insights into Surah 37 verse 102 where a beautiful conversation takes place between Prophet Ibraheem and his son Ismail. Watch here …

Shia Media- Ahlulbayt TV presented another session of live program: “The social discourse” , with the topic: “Pakistan In focus”. Watch here …

Religious question- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about selling goods by installments. Read more …

www.shafaqna.com