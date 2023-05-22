Lavrov: Islam in Russia continues to harmoniously coexist with other religions

SHAFAQNA- Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said: “Islam in Russia is living through a renaissance and an unprecedented rise, as it continues to harmoniously coexist with other traditional religions.”

In an interview published on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website for the documentary film The Road to the Islamic World, Russia’s top diplomat has claimed that Islam is experiencing a “renaissance” in Russia on Friday, and also noted that Russian Muslims “stand shoulder to shoulder” with their compatriots and continue to defend the country’s security.

“Our joint work revealed largely overlapping assessments of the inter-civilizational and interreligious issues that are being discussed in our country and internationally,” he continued and emphasised that “We stand united in upholding spiritual and moral values, rejecting Islamophobia, Christianophobia or any other forms of religious intolerance.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com