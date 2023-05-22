Afghanistan: Spacial library for women created in west of Kabul

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- Officials of the Kaj educational center in Dasht Barchi, Kabul city, in cooperation with a charity organization, have created a library to encourage women to acquire knowledge.

According to Afghanistan Shafqna’s news agency, citing Salam Watandar, this library was established in a place where a suicide attack left nearly 200 dead and wounded in eight months of the last year.

Zahir Alizadeh, one of the officials of Kaj educational center, said today (May, 21st) in the opening program of this library that closing the gates of schools and universities to girls and security concerns from the repetition of events like the attack of Kaj, had negative effects on the students of this center. Is; What made him think of creating a library for them.

Alizadeh adds: “The bloody incident that happened in our school and unfortunately took the lives of more than 56 of our students and injured more than a hundred people, we wanted to set up a library to pursue the aspirations of these victims.

This is despite the fact that according to the decision of the Taliban in the last two years, female students above sixth grade have been prevented from going to school, and since five months, female students have also been prohibited from continuing their education.

