Reports claim “extortion” of Afghan refugees by Pakistani police

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– A defence lawyer for Afghan prisoners in Pakistan says that Afghan refugees have become a source of income for the Pakistani police.

The lawyer reports that the Pakistani police have re-arrested a number of Afghan refugees who were released from prison and demanded payment for their personal documents and belongings.

Monireh Kaker, the defence lawyer for Afghan prisoners in Pakistan, wrote on her Twitter account, according to Shafaqna Afghanistan’s news agency, that the Pakistani police have re-arrested several Afghan refugees who were released from prison and requested their personal documents and stuffs, as they did not pay money.

She added that these refugees are now detained and do not have access to health services and food, and their relatives have to provide their meals.

This is the umpteenth time that Monireh Kaker and Afghan refugees in Pakistan have complained about the improper treatment and “extortion” by the Pakistani police.

According to reports, some of these refugees have been detained by the police despite having identification documents.

