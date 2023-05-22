English
Shafaqna top news stories (22 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 22 May 2023

FUTURE- With regard to Türkiye’s elections and political future in this country, a university professor and a regional affairs expert said: “If Erdogan and his supporters come into play again for a long time, it may not be possible to remove them from power and a dictatorship will be felt in Türkiye. Such atmosphere is a warning and is not pleasant for Turkish intellectuals.” Read more …

SCIENCE- Undoubtedly, Chomsky is the most important linguist in the history, partly because his answer (or, answers) to that question has been influential profoundly. Read more …

PAKISTAN- As the stalemate between Islamabad and New Delhi continues over bilateral relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the sole responsibility for the normalisation of ties on Pakistan. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN– According to a recent report, more than half of Kabul University professors have left Afghanistan. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN– The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated during the sixth round of Non-Proliferation Week that, on average, two children in Afghanistan are victims of explosions on a daily basis. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN– A lawyer for Afghan prisoners in Pakistan says that Afghan refugees have become a source of income for the Pakistani police. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN- Officials of the Kaj educational center in Dasht Barchi, Kabul city, in cooperation with a charity organization, have created a library to encourage women to acquire knowledge. Read more … 

SHIA MEDIA- The Role of the Ahl al-Bayt | Episode 5 – Inquiries about Shia Islam. Watch here …

RELIGIOUS QUESTION- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about reciting Surahs with Sujood in Salaat/Namaz. Read more …

