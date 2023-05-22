Beijing Called G-7 Summit “Anti-China Workshop”

SHAFAQNA- State-backed Chinese mouthpiece called the G7 an “anti-China workshop”. A joint communique issued on Saturday (20 May 2023) singled out China on issues ranging from Taiwan and maritime claims, to economic coercion and human rights, underscoring the tensions between Beijing and the group of rich countries which includes the United States.

“The USA is pushing hard to weave an anti-China net in the Western world,” Global Times said in an editorial on Monday titled ‘G7 has descended into an anti-China workshop’.

