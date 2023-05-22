Indian court issues summons to BBC over Modi documentary

SHAFAQNA-The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in a plea seeking to sue it over its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that questioned his leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The suit was filed on the basis that the documentary “maliciously defamed India”, said Siddharth Sharma, an advocate for Gujarat-based non-profit Justice on Trial that filed the suit.

Sharma said the court issued a summons to the BBC on Monday with the next hearing set for Sept. 23.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A BBC spokesperson said: “We are aware of the court proceedings. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Source : reuters

www.shafaqna.com