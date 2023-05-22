Iran strongly condemns G-7 summit final statement

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned parts of the final statement of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima including baseless and fabricated allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

As repeatedly stated before, Iran’s nuclear program has only peaceful purposes, and nuclear weapons have no place in the Iranian defense doctrine, Kanaani stressed.

He strongly rejected the selective statement and the illusory claims made by the members of this group that possess nuclear weapons.

While the hegemonic policies of some of the G7 members have created insecurity and instability in the world, and especially the region, they accuse Iran of destabilization.

This is while, Iran has contributed the most to the promotion of stability in the region, including the fight against terrorism, he stressed.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com