Real Madrid condemns racism against star forward Vinicius Junior

SHAFAQNA- Real Madrid on Monday (22 May 2023) condemned racism against their Brazilian star forward Vinicius Junior during a Spanish La Liga match, and lodged a hate crime complaint over the incident.

“Real Madrid C. F. strongly condemns the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinicius Junior,” the team said in a statement.

“These events represent a direct attack on the social and democratic model of coexistence of our State based on the rule of law.”

The Whites added that they lodged a hate crime complaint with Spanish prosecutors after the 22-year-old was racially abused by Valencia fans at Mestalla Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid’s head coach, slammed the racism against the Brazilian forward, calling it “unacceptable.”

Source: aa

