Karbala: Al-Abbas’s (AS) Shrine holds a ceremony for birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) & Lady Ma’soomah (SA) [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- The Al-Abbas’s (AS) Shrine held a ceremony on the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) and his sister Fatima Ma’soomah (SA).

The ceremony began with the reading of verses from the Holy Quran, after which the poets Zain Al-Abidin Al-Saidi and Mohammed Al-Fatimi, in addition to the chanters Sayed Hamoudi Al-Mousawi, Sayed Ibrahim Al-Sharifi, and Sayed Ali Al-Anbar ascended the podium of the ceremony to present various poems.

The head of the Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs at the holy shrine; Sayed Aqeel al-Yasiri, said that “the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Shrine has been constantly keen to commemorate the occasions of the Imams of Ahlul-Bayt (AS), and in memory of the birth of Imam Redha (AS) and his sister; Lady Fatima Al-Ma’soomah (SA), a celebration was held on this occasion”.

Source: alkafeel