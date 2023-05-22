English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Armenian PM : Yerevan ready to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

0
recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

SHAFAQNA- Armenia is prepared to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of neighboring Azerbaijan if the authorities in Baku guarantee the safety and rights of the local population, Armenians Prime Minister said.

Speaking at a press conference, Nikol Pashinyan noted that the territory of Azerbaijan encompasses 86,600 sq km, a figure significant because it includes the region in question. The he added, however, that “at the same time, we say that the issue of the rights and safety of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be discussed” in future negotiations.

Source: rt

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

EU organizes talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 14 in Brussels

asadian

Azerbaijan & Armenia FM’s meet

asadian

Washington: New peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

asadian

Azerbaijan Republic: Two women fined for mourning Muharram with children

asadian

Old Mosque Demolished in Azerbaijan Republic

asadian

Azerbaijan: Sunni & Shia Muslims Attend Joint Friday Prayer At Heydar Masjid of Baku [Photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.