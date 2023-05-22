Armenian PM : Yerevan ready to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

SHAFAQNA- Armenia is prepared to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of neighboring Azerbaijan if the authorities in Baku guarantee the safety and rights of the local population, Armenians Prime Minister said.

Speaking at a press conference, Nikol Pashinyan noted that the territory of Azerbaijan encompasses 86,600 sq km, a figure significant because it includes the region in question. The he added, however, that “at the same time, we say that the issue of the rights and safety of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be discussed” in future negotiations.

Source: rt

www.shafaqna.com