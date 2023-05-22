English
Election in Türkiye: Ogan endorses Erdogan in presidential runoff

Ogan endorses Erdogan

SHAFAQNA- The third-placed candidate in Türkiye’s presidential election has thrown his support behind  Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sunday’s runoff vote. Ultra-nationalist Sinan Ogan announced his endorsement in a televised statement on Monday (22 May 2023).

“Our meetings with both candidates took place with states manly and mutual courtesy,” Ogan said. “As a result of these negotiations and consultations and messages from the grassroots, I declare that we will support the president.” Ogan said he wanted to support stability, citing the majority won in parliament by an Erdogan-led alliance.

He added that the country’s defence industry policies must continue, and the Organisation of Turkic States – an alliance of Turkic countries – must be supported. He also said that the government needed to address the number of refugees residing in Türkiye and review its interest rate policy.

Source: middleeasteye

