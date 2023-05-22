Lebanon: Sheikh Khatib Meets Canadian Ambassador

SHAFAQNA- Deputy Head of the Higher Islamic Shia Council, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, on Monday received at the Council’s headquarters, Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon, Stefanie Mccollum.

Discussions touched on the means to strengthen and develop the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Al-Khatib wished the Canadian Ambassador success in her mission to serve the interests of the two peoples and the two friendly countries, thanking the Canadian government for its assistance to the Lebanese people, the army and the security forces.

Source: nna-leb.gov.lb

