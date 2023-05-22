English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Palestine’s FM calls on ICC to break silence & prosecute Israel

0
Palestine's FM calls on ICC

SHAFAQNA- The Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, and called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to break its silence and prosecute Israelis responsible for these crimes.

The ministry said in a statement that these crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces are part of the daily killing of Palestinians in the occupied territories with the approval and blessings of the Israeli political leadership.

The Foreign Ministry held the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for these crimes, urging the international community to provide protection for the Palestinian people while stressing that the Ministry will follow up this heinous crime with the ICC, calling on the Court’s Prosecutor to break his silence and assume his responsibilities by speeding up his investigations without any hesitation leading to holding the killers and criminals accountable and prosecute them.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israeli cabinet meeting inside Al-Baraq Wall tunnels

asadian

A year after Israel Kills Shireen Abu Akleh, justice is nowhere in sight

asadian

Ramallah: President Abbas welcomed the Syriac Orthodox Patriarch in his office

asadian

UN asked Israel to respect the right to education of Palestinian children and prevent demolition of schools

asadian

West Bank: Israel publishes tenders for 1,000 housing units for new settlements

asadian

Israel seizes 70 Palestinian homes in Hebron

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.