Palestine’s FM calls on ICC to break silence & prosecute Israel

SHAFAQNA- The Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, and called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to break its silence and prosecute Israelis responsible for these crimes.

The ministry said in a statement that these crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces are part of the daily killing of Palestinians in the occupied territories with the approval and blessings of the Israeli political leadership.

The Foreign Ministry held the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for these crimes, urging the international community to provide protection for the Palestinian people while stressing that the Ministry will follow up this heinous crime with the ICC, calling on the Court’s Prosecutor to break his silence and assume his responsibilities by speeding up his investigations without any hesitation leading to holding the killers and criminals accountable and prosecute them.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com