UN chief: Challenges facing human health globally

SHAFAQNA- Global life expectancy has increased by 50 percent since the birth of the World Health Organization (WHO) 75 years ago, but “progress is at risk” in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, climate change and other challenges, the UN secretary-general said on Sunday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke at the annual opening ceremony of the World Health Assembly, WHO’s decision-making body, and said that the agency was born from a spirit of cooperation that has led to significant advances in human health. UN News reported.

But progress is at stake. War and conflict threatens millions of people. The health of billions of people is at risk due to the climate crisis.

He said that Covid-19 has halted and even reversed ongoing progress in public health, leading to a setback in the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“But it’s not inevitable,” he continued. We can go back to progress. We can achieve our ambitions for health and well-being for all. But only if the world works together. “If we cooperate despite the tensions that strain the relations between the countries.”

Also stated, Improving public health in the long term means strengthening the independence, authority and funding of the WHO, which is “at the heart of our international efforts” and must play a key coordinating role in fighting the next pandemic, he said.

As international negotiations for a new pandemic action plan continue, “it is important to prepare for future health threats—from new pandemics to climate hazards—as much as we can prevent them and in Where we cannot react quickly and effectively.” The head of the United Nations said.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reinforced this message in his opening address to the assembly, saying that the world’s emergence from the dark tunnel of Covid-19 is “not just the end of the nightmare from which we woke up.” “We cannot simply continue as before.”

The painful lessons of this pandemic must be understood, he said. “Foremost among these lessons is that we can only face common threats with a common response.”

He added that, like the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, the negotiated pandemic agreement “must be a historic agreement to create a paradigm shift in global health security, recognizing that our destinies are intertwined.”

Source: UN News

www.shafaqna.com