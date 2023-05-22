English
International Shia News Agency
OIC strongly condemns Israeli crimes in Nablus

Israeli crime in Nablus

SHAFAQNA- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned today (22 May 2023) what it described as “the heinous crime”.

“The OIC considers that this crime constitutes an extension of the daily crimes and aggression committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and calls for investigation and accountability,” said the OIC General Secretariat in a statement.

The OIC held the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for this continuous escalation and renewed its call on the international community to intervene “to stop the continuous Israeli crimes and violations on the entire occupied Palestinian territory,” including Jerusalem, and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com

