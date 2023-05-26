English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsBook ReviewFeaturedOther NewsShia booksShia Studies

Book: Shining Sun; In Memory of Allamah Tabataba’i

0
Shining Sun Allamah Tabataba'i

SHAFAQNA- The bookShining Sun (a translation of Mihr-i Taban) is a tribute to the life and thought of the renowned Islamic scholar, Sayyid Muhammad Husayn Tabataba’i. This book has been written soon after he passed away by one of his students, Sayyid Muhammad Husayn Husayni Tihrani.

The book consists of two main parts. The first part includes an introduction and a memorial focusing on ‘Allamah’s life, and the second part is a series of discussions that the author of the book had with the ‘Allamah. These discussions cover history, philosophy, mysticism, theology, and the Qurʾan. In addition to being a useful reference work on Shia thought, Shining Sun captures the essence of the ethics and morals of the Islamic scholarly tradition in a simpler time. This book has been translated by Tawus Raja.

Shining Sun Allamah Tabataba'i

“Since its original publication in Persian in 1981, Shining Sun has lit the way for seekers of the guidance of ‘Allamah Tabataba’i in the spiritual quest. Now that Tawus Raja has done such a careful job with the translation, this tradition of wayfaring becomes available to English readers. Readers will be treated to a dimension of Tabataba’i’s personality which is, in a sense, the deepest dimension – that of ‘irfan.” – Hajj Muhammad Legenhausen, IKERI, Qum, Iran

“‘Allamah Tabataba’i is undoubtedly the major Shi‘a thinker of modern times, and his impact on Persian philosophy and theology is incomparable. It is wonderful to see the Persian tradition of respecting great intellectual personalities continuing in modern times.” – Oliver Leaman, University of Kentucky, United States

About Sayyid Muhammad Husayn Tabataba’i

Sayyid Muhammad Husayn Tabataba’i (1904-1981) was born in Tabriz, Iran. He was a prominent Muslim scholar who breathed new life into the Shi‘a seminaries by establishing courses on the interpretation of the Qur’an and by introducing a novel method of Qur’anic interpretation. He was a master of Islamic philosophy and a model of spirituality. He authored the renowned twenty-volume Qur’anic commentary al-Mizan fi Tafsir al-Qur’an as well as several groundbreaking works on Islamic philosophy and mysticism. Additionally, he wrote numerous books on Shi‘a history and doctrine to bring about a better understanding of Shi‘ism.

About Sayyid Muhammad Husayn Husayni Tihrani 

Sayyid Muhammad Husayn Husayni Tihrani (1926-1995) was a close student Tabatabaʾi and enjoyed a long affiliation with him. An eloquent speaker and prolific writer, Tihrani established and propagated the spiritual school of Tabatabaʾi and Tabatabaʾi’s chain of spiritual masters.

He was among the first pupils of ‘Allamah Tabataba’i in Qum. Not only did he participate in ‘Allamah’s regular courses on philosophy and Qur’anic exegesis (tafsir) that were open to all, but he was also among ‘Allamah’s select circle of students who pursued theoretical and practical mysticism with their teacher and master (ustad). Sometimes the author would spend up to eight hours a day with the ‘Allamah at his house, just like a family member. During the seven years of his stay in Qum, the author also studied under Shaykh Murtada Ha’iri, Sayyid Muhammad Damad, Sayyid Rida Baha’ al-Dini, Sayyid Muhammad Hujjat, and Ayatollah Burujirdi.

After reaching the rank of ijtihad, the author departed for Najaf based on ‘Allamah’s advice in 1371(1951). Tihrani stayed another seven years in Najaf, where he studied with Shaykh Husayn Hilli, Sayyid Abual-Qasim Khu’i, Shaykh Aqa Buzurg Tihrani, and Sayyid Mahmud Shahrudi. Following ‘Allamah Tabataba’i’s instruction, the author sought spiritual guidance from Shaykh ‘Abbas Quchani, and also frequented Sayyid Jamal al-Din Gulpayigani. He also used to observe night vigils on Wednesday nights (nights of Thursday) in the Mosque of Sahlah.

Related posts

Book: “Our Philosophy” by Allama Muhammad Baqir As-Sadr

asadian

Book: “Understanding Islamic Sciences” by Ayatullah Murtadha Mutahhari

asadian

Book: “The Lives of the Twelve”

asadian

Book: “Muhammad, Man of Allah” by Seyyed Hossein Nasr

asadian

Book: “The Sayings and Wisdom of Imam Ali (AS)” by Sheikh Fadhlalla Haeri

asadian

Book: “Last Days” by Mohammad Mehdi Baghi

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.