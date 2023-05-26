Book: Shining Sun; In Memory of Allamah Tabataba’i

About Sayyid Muhammad Husayn Husayni Tihrani

Sayyid Muhammad Husayn Husayni Tihrani (1926-1995) was a close student Tabatabaʾi and enjoyed a long affiliation with him. An eloquent speaker and prolific writer, Tihrani established and propagated the spiritual school of Tabatabaʾi and Tabatabaʾi’s chain of spiritual masters.

He was among the first pupils of ‘Allamah Tabataba’i in Qum. Not only did he participate in ‘Allamah’s regular courses on philosophy and Qur’anic exegesis (tafsir) that were open to all, but he was also among ‘Allamah’s select circle of students who pursued theoretical and practical mysticism with their teacher and master (ustad). Sometimes the author would spend up to eight hours a day with the ‘Allamah at his house, just like a family member. During the seven years of his stay in Qum, the author also studied under Shaykh Murtada Ha’iri, Sayyid Muhammad Damad, Sayyid Rida Baha’ al-Dini, Sayyid Muhammad Hujjat, and Ayatollah Burujirdi.

After reaching the rank of ijtihad, the author departed for Najaf based on ‘Allamah’s advice in 1371(1951). Tihrani stayed another seven years in Najaf, where he studied with Shaykh Husayn Hilli, Sayyid Abual-Qasim Khu’i, Shaykh Aqa Buzurg Tihrani, and Sayyid Mahmud Shahrudi. Following ‘Allamah Tabataba’i’s instruction, the author sought spiritual guidance from Shaykh ‘Abbas Quchani, and also frequented Sayyid Jamal al-Din Gulpayigani. He also used to observe night vigils on Wednesday nights (nights of Thursday) in the Mosque of Sahlah.