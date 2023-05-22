English
Occupied West Bank: Japan-funded water project opens

Japan-funded water project

SHAFAQNA- Japan’s Ambassador to Palestine Nakashima Yoichi today opened a Japan-funded water project in Attil town, northeast of the occupied West Bank.

The Representative Office said in a press release that Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to Palestine Yoichi visited the northern West Bank town to celebrate the completion of a project funded by the Government of Japan through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

It added that the Government of Japan extended a grant of (USD 84,675) to Ateel Municipality to improve the water supply and provide 350 households with clean and cheap tapped water in seven locations at Ateel by replacing 1,600 meters of old and damaged water pipelines. Upon the completion of the project, 2000 residents from Ateel will benefit from the new water network.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com

