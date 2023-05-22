English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

BBC: More than half of Kabul University professors left Afghanistan

0

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– According to a recent report, more than half of Kabul University professors have left Afghanistan.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan’s News Agency, based on information from BBC Pashto, the number of professors from Kabul universities who have left Afghanistan has now exceeded 400 individuals.

According to a source, during the final year of the Republic government, approximately 780 professors were working at Kabul University. However, after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, more than half of these professors left the country.

Many of the professors who have left Afghanistan state in interviews with BBC that one of the main reasons for leaving the country was the Taliban government’s interference in the academic sphere.

Some of the professors, who prefer to remain anonymous, have stated that they did not feel safe living in Afghanistan, which is something the Taliban government denies.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Afghanistan: Spacial library for women created in west of Kabul

Related posts

UN: Every day 2 children fell victim to explosive materials in Afghanistan

asadian

Reports claim “extortion” of Afghan refugees by Pakistani police

asadian

Afghanistan: Spacial library for women created in west of Kabul

asadian

Khalilzad’s unwarranted remarks about Pakistan

asadian

UNICEF: Afghan children’s right to learn is under attack

asadian

Shahbaz Sharif: Constructive interaction with Taliban necessary for Global Community

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.