BBC: More than half of Kabul University professors left Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– According to a recent report, more than half of Kabul University professors have left Afghanistan.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan’s News Agency, based on information from BBC Pashto, the number of professors from Kabul universities who have left Afghanistan has now exceeded 400 individuals.

According to a source, during the final year of the Republic government, approximately 780 professors were working at Kabul University. However, after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, more than half of these professors left the country.

Many of the professors who have left Afghanistan state in interviews with BBC that one of the main reasons for leaving the country was the Taliban government’s interference in the academic sphere.

Some of the professors, who prefer to remain anonymous, have stated that they did not feel safe living in Afghanistan, which is something the Taliban government denies.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

