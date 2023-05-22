UN: Every day 2 children fell victim to explosive materials in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated during the sixth round of Non-Proliferation Week that, on average, two children in Afghanistan are victims of explosions on a daily basis.

OCHA announced in a statement: “In Afghanistan, more than 700 children were killed and injured in 2022 as a result of landmines, remnants of explosive materials from the war, and improvised explosive devices. On average, this means two children per day.”

The sixth round of Non-Proliferation Week is being held from May 22 to 25. According to OCHA, this week includes a series of side events related to the topics discussed in the annual open debate of the Security Council on the protection of civilians.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Mine Action Service’s statistics for children show that from January to March of the current year, 134 children in Afghanistan were killed or disabled as a result of mine explosions and explosive materials.

Previously, the International Committee of the Red Cross had stated that 450 explosions caused by mines and unexploded ordnance were recorded in Afghanistan in 2022, resulting in 995 deaths and injuries. The Red Cross did not provide exact figures for the fatalities and casualties of these incidents.

According to the committee’s information, nearly 60% of the victims of these explosions were children.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com