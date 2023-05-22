Modi’s overture and India’s hoodwink

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- As the stalemate between Islamabad and New Delhi continues over bilateral relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the sole responsibility for the normalisation of ties on Pakistan.

India wants “normal and neighbourly relations”, Modi said in an interview with a Japanese media outlet while discussing New Delhi’s strained ties with its neighbours and key regional players.

“However, it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities. The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard,” said the Indian prime minister.

It may be noted that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has made it clear that Pakistan was willing to address any concerns that New Delhi might have but said Islamabad expected the same from the other side.

The truth, however, is that India itself is the biggest perpetrator of terrorism. During a recent visit to Goa to attend the SCO meeting, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his media interaction very forcefully exposed the true terrorist face of India before the world.

It is no longer a hidden secret that India is supporting separatists in Balochistan and trying to stoke anarchy and chaos in Pakistan by extending assistance to terrorist groups such as TTP. This is not an allegation but there are now several international reports on it.

The very arrest of Kulbushan Jhadav from Balochistan itself exposes the whole Indian plot. Then, what is happening in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is really horrifying – something also vindicated by the recent report of the UN Rapporteur on Minority Rights.

Now India is trying to create a smokescreen of normalcy in IIJOK by holding a meeting of G-20 in Srinagar which is totally against international laws. No such meeting can be organized in a disputed territory. We really commend China for taking a principled position and deciding not to attend the Srinagar meeting.

It is quite evident that the world leaders are concerned over ground realities, and are tongue-in-cheek questioning the dilemma of Kashmir. China and Turkey have publicly distanced from attending the moot at a controversial venue.

India must realise that times have changed, and there is now a growing need for it to stop looking at Pakistan from a biased prism of hatred. Geo-economics and social media revolution have stampeded traditional foreign policy, and now is the time to think out of the box.

