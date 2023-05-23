Qatar warns Europe of gas shortages in coming decade

SHAFAQNA- Qatar warned that energy-transition policies lead to scarcities of natural gas in the coming decade, including in Europe.

“There’s going to be a big shortage in gas in the future, predominantly because of the energy-transition push that we’d say is very aggressive,” Saad Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Energy Minister, said at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha on Tuesday (23 May 2023). “Economic stability and environmental responsibility are not mutually exclusive. You have to have both.”

The “worst is yet to come” for Europe as it continues to grapple with oil and gas shortages, Qatar’s energy minister. He said that a warm winter had prevented greater difficulties in recent months.

Source: bloomberg

