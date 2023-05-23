Jewish Humanitarian Organization Wins Ibn Sina Peace Prize

SHAFAQNA- Jewish Humanitarian Organization wins Ibn Sina International Peace Prize for humanitarian corridor efforts in Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan Institute for Strategic Studies has announced that a Jewish non-governmental organization will be awarded the Ibn Sina International Peace Prize this year. The institute revealed today that this organization has played a crucial role in establishing humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of individuals facing risks following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

The ceremony for presenting the Ibn Sina International Peace Prize is scheduled to take place in London, the capital of the United Kingdom, on June 26, 2023. Alongside this organization, several charitable institutions and groups that have assisted in the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Britain will also receive this prestigious award.

The Avicenna Peace Prize, launched in 2018, aims to acknowledge individuals, groups, or institutions that have demonstrated their commitment to preserving diverse cultural and civilizational identities while actively pursuing peace and human progress

Source: bnn

