OIC to hold urgent meeting to discuss Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold at its headquarters in Jeddah, at the invitation of the State of Palestine and the Kingdom of Jordan, the Extraordinary meeting of the open-ended Executive Committee at the level of the Permanent Representatives to “discuss the continuous Israeli attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

It is expected that OIC’s Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, will address the meeting to inform the participants of the dangerous developments that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif are exposed to, in addition to the continued Israeli attacks on the occupied Palestinian territory.

