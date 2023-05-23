English
Nelson Mandela wife: Taliban repression of Afghan women is form of apartheid

Taliban repression of Afghan women

SHAFAQNA-Taliban repression of Afghan women is a form of apartheid and the world must fight it with the same resolve it showed white rule in South Africa, Graça Machel, Nelson Mandela wife has said.

Graça Machel, one of the world’s foremost women’s rights campaigners, said the Taliban should be “squeezed” to show that the international community finds their discrimination unacceptable.

The world has so far been too soft with the insurgents-turned-rulers who have imposed severe restrictions on women, she told The Telegraph.

The Taliban have increasingly removed women and girls from public life since they overthrew Afghanistan’s internationally-backed government in August 2021.

