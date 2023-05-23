English
UN demands international support for Sudanese refugees

SHAFAQNA– A senior official of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees called for strong international support for Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries.

According to Panapress, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations Raouf Mazou has called for increased international support and attention for Sudan’s displaced – including refugees, returning refugees and host communities.

Source: Panapress

