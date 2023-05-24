Developing collaborations between Saudi University and Southampton University

SHAFAQNA- Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University of Saudi Arabia signed an executive program memorandum with the British University of Southampton , which seeks to develop cooperation in the field of research, education and training, educational development, curriculum development and diverse educational programs.

According to SPA, This agreement was made between the president of Princess Nourah University, Dr. Enas bint Sulaiman Al-Issa and the vice president of Southampton University, Dr. Mark Smith, through the virtual platform.

Source: SPA

