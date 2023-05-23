English
Hajj 2023: Mecca Route initiative facilitates journey of pilgrims in 7 countries

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Information and Artificial Intelligence Agency (SDAIA) is participating as a digital enabler in the “Mecca Route” project, which is one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Interior in the Pilgrim Experience Program – one of the programs of the Saudi Vision 2030.

According to SPA, the Ministry of Interior is implementing the Mecca Route initiative for the year 1444 AH in seven countries: Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and Ivory Coast.

These efforts are also in line with SDAIA’s efforts to provide data-driven and forward-looking capabilities, enhance them with continuous innovation in the field of artificial intelligence, and use them to serve the public sector and support digital transformation.

Source: SPA

Saudi Arabia attracted 8 million tourists & pilgrims in first quarter of 2023

