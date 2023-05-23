Training “Standby Forces” begins in 10 East African countries

SHAFAQNA- Ten East African countries began a two-week training course for rapid response forces at the United Nations Regional Service Center in Uganda on Monday.

According to CN, the East African Standby Force (EASF) said in a statement that personnel from Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda participated in the training, which aims to build synergy and increase Knowledge and understanding of peace support mission planning.

Uganda Air Force Chief of Staff, David Gonyi said, “We cannot fulfill our mandate to promote peace and security without an effective planning body for our region.”

He added: This training enables the countries of the region to respond to scenarios such as terrorism, election violence and disaster management.

Source: CN

www.shafaqna.com