Pakistan terms G20 gathering as illegal

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari termed the G20 gathering as illegal, and an attempt by India to seek legitimacy over its control of the disputed region.

“India is misusing its position as G20 chair,” he said, and urged the world to take note of New Delhi’s “gross human rights violations” since India scrapped Kashmir’s special status in August 2019 and converted it into a federal territory.

Hundreds rally in Pakistan-ruled Kashmir against India G20 meet.

Hundreds of people rallied in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Monday to protest arch rival India’s decision to host a G20 tourism meeting in its part of the disputed Himalayan region, said a government official.

New Delhi is hosting the key conference in Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar from Monday to Wednesday, a move which Pakistan and longtime ally China have opposed.

Source : reuters

