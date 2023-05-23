English
International Shia News Agency
NCSI: Growth of foreign direct investment in Oman

SHAFAQNA- The latest data released by Oman’s National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI) shows that foreign direct investment in the country reached RO 19.620 billion with financial inflows of RO 1.860 billion compared to the total investment value of RO 17.760 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Oil and gas extraction and real estate activities topped foreign investment in Oman with a 10.5 percent increase at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Omannews reported.

