SHAFAQNA-South Africa has called on Russia and Ukraine to work towards negotiating a peace deal.

That comes after president Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that the leaders of six African nations plan to make their way to both Moscow and Kiev next month to promote bilateral talks.

“First is the cessation of hostilities. Second is a framework for lasting peace,” South African Presidency Spokesman Vincent Magwenya was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Source : rt

