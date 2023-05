SHAFAQNA- Four restaurants in Dubai were awarded new Michelin stars on Tuesday in the second year of the city’s guide awards.

According to Bloomberg, Tresind Studios received two Michelin stars, while Avatara, Moonrise and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal received one star, bringing the total number of starred restaurants in Dubai to 14, up from 11 last year. None of last year’s winners lost their stars.

Source: Bloomberg

