Bankers see Asia-Middle East dual listing as emerging trend

SHAFAQNA-Dual listings between the Middle East and Asia are expected to become a new trend as investment flows between the two regions rise, according to bankers.

The first such deal is already in the works. Olam Group Ltd., one of Asia’s biggest commodity traders, is planning to list its agribusiness unit in its home market of Singapore as well as Saudi Arabia in what it says would be the first listing of a global company in the kingdom.

The Saudi Stock Exchange has been particularly active in fostering international ties, this year signing agreements with both the Hong Kong and Singapore exchanges to cooperate in areas such as cross-listing. The Persian Gulf initial public offering market remains a bright spot after last year’s boom, attracting international investors amid a global listing drought.

Source : bloomberg

www.shafaqna.com