RT: Russian inflation rate lowest in Europe

SHAFAQNA- Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a Shanghai business forum on Tuesday that inflation in Russia continued to slow through May, noting that the index is currently the lowest in Europe.

According to RT, in early May, inflation decreased to 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Mishustin said that this is the lowest figure among all European countries. The index continued to fall after falling sharply to 3.51 percent in March from 10.99 percent in February. It is currently well below the government’s 5% target for the year.

In comparison, Switzerland recorded 2.6 percent inflation in April, the second lowest after Russia. The largest economy in the region, Germany, saw prices grow at a rate of 7.2 percent, France at 5.9 percent, and Italy at 8.2 percent. Annual inflation for the Eurozone was recorded at 7%.

It’s also stated citing Mishustin, Russia’s unemployment rate had fallen to 3.5 percent.

The Russian Prime Minister stated that despite pressure from Western sanctions, Russia’s economy is generally thriving, and credit institutions, currency and stock markets are functioning well due to a well-developed national payment and settlement infrastructure.

Source: RT

