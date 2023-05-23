English
International Shia News Agency
BusinessEuropeOther News

RT: Russian inflation rate lowest in Europe

0

SHAFAQNA- Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a Shanghai business forum on Tuesday that inflation in Russia continued to slow through May, noting that the index is currently the lowest in Europe.

According to RT, in early May, inflation decreased to 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Mishustin said that this is the lowest figure among all European countries. The index continued to fall after falling sharply to 3.51 percent in March from 10.99 percent in February. It is currently well below the government’s 5% target for the year.

In comparison, Switzerland recorded 2.6 percent inflation in April, the second lowest after Russia. The largest economy in the region, Germany, saw prices grow at a rate of 7.2 percent, France at 5.9 percent, and Italy at 8.2 percent. Annual inflation for the Eurozone was recorded at 7%.

It’s also stated citing Mishustin, Russia’s unemployment rate had fallen to 3.5 percent.

The Russian Prime Minister stated that despite pressure from Western sanctions, Russia’s economy is generally thriving, and credit institutions, currency and stock markets are functioning well due to a well-developed national payment and settlement infrastructure.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Lavrov: G-7 is bent on “double containment”of Russia & China

 

Related posts

Finland’s Representative in Japan called security of Asia and Europe “intertwined”

asadian

Sergey Medvedev: Syria’s return to the Arab League is a victory for Syrian people’s resistance

asadian

Iran’s FM: Syrian government & people part of region’s reality

asadian

EU organizes talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 14 in Brussels

asadian

Czech President: Russia-Ukraine conflict may not end with Kiev’s victory

asadian

Are Taliban leading Afghanistan to isolation?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.