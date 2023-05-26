English
Former diplomat: Türkiye will call the shots in terms of democracy in region

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– Regarding the importance of Türkiye’s elections and political future of this country as well as the Justice and Development Party and Erdogan after final elections, Dr. Abdolreza Faraji Rad, university professor and former ambassador of Iran to Hungary told Shafaqna, “I believe Mr. Erdogan wins the elections but if we assume that he falls behind his rival with a slight difference and another person will become the president, his vote base and charisma will again play a vital and basic role for the time he is not in power and he and his party will continue to be influential in Türkiye.”

“Especially this party owns 90% of the media and many members of the party and proponents of this group are participating in economic activities. Under such conditions, if a new government comes to power and wants to deal with this group, Türkiye’s economy will naturally hit hard and that government will not be successful too,” he added.

Faraji Rad mentioned, “The Justice and Development Party has been able to prophesy for itself delicately and a considerable population support it forever. I think Mr. Erdogan wins the elections and will work for the next five years to choose a person from his party in order to win the next elections too”.

