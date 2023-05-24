Shafaqna top news stories (24 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 24 May 2023

Religions- The Governor of Basra, Asaad Al-Eidani, gave on Wednesday a painting representing Iraqi marshland to Pope Francis. Read more …

PAKISTAN- Pakistan ranks 92nd out of 116 countries on the list of the International Poverty Index. The poverty rate of Pakistan has risen by 35.7 per cent and the prices of edibles have increased by 20 to 31 per cent. Pakistan’s food security was already affected by terrorist activities, conflicts with Afghanistan and weather changes. The rising inflation has worsened it. The rapid and continuous rising inflation has deprived people of their food and basic facilities. Read more …

PAKISTAN- Since the division of Indian Sub-continent in 1947, when the British granted independence to the two states, India and Pakistan, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with remarkable resilience and fortitude have been striving for their independence from India’s subjugation. Since Prime Minister Modi assumed office, the oppression of the people of Kashmir has been stepped up and acquired a horrific dimension. Read more …

Shia Human Rights- The Saudi Interior Ministry yesterday announced that it had carried out the death penalty against Ahmed Al Badr, who is from the Shia minority in the east of the country, making him the fourth detainee to be executed in less than 24 hours. Read more …

Shia Human Rights- Shia cleric, Sheikh Muhammad Sanqour was detained Monday (22 May 2023) after raising concerns in sermon over mistreatment of prisoners. Read more …

Afghanistan- The Afghan Ministry of Health has announced that between 10,000 to 12,000 individuals in the country lose their lives each year due to tuberculosis (TB). Read more …

Hajj 2023- The first Hajj flight from Makkah Route Initiative arrived today, and this flight took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta and landed at Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. Read more …

Shia Media- Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hilli from Noor Islamic Education, explains about: “8 Duas and Tips for those doing exams/tests”. Watch here …

