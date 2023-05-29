Ibn Sina: Greatest thinker of Islamic Golden Age

SHAFAQNA- Ibn Sina, known in the west as Avicenna via the Hebrew translation of his name, is one of the most influential thinkers of the Islamic Golden Age. He was born in August 980 CE in a large village near Bukhara, called Kharmaithan. His father was from Balkh. His mother’s name, Setāreh, is certainly Persian.

It seems that Ibn Sina’s education has been quite eclectic. He distinctively claims to have read and memorized the entire of the Quran by the age of ten. Apparently, he has learned some Indian mathematics from a grocer, his religious argumentation from an aged ascetic, and finally his philosophy from a prominent tutor, Nātelī.

He read a wide range of Greek authors in Arabic translation, including Aristotle, Plato and Euclid. He read the former two philosophers by means of commentaries, which seems to be where the ‘Peripatetic’ (post-Aristotelian) and Stoic elements of his thought come from. From the age of sixteen onwards, he became preoccupied with logic.

Simultaneously he became interested in medicine, and at around this time, the reigning prince in Bukhara (Nuh Ibn Mansur), of whom Ibn Sina was a subject, caught disease. Ibn Sina was called to treat him, and when he did so gained access to the famous, Samanid library at Bukhara.

Then, Ibn Sina moved from Bukhara to Gurganj. Although he was initially accepted eagerly, life in Gurganj was not easy. The Sultan, called Mahmud, was known for his strict religious orthodoxy, and eventually Ibn Sina ran away. Then, Mahmud ordered a painter to make a portrait of Ibn Sina and forty copies were distributed throughout the land with strict orders that he should be arrested anywhere found and sent to the Sultan with an escort. In the meantime, Avicenna and his companion, Masihi wandered from village to village until they were caught in a violent sandstorm on the fourth day and lost their way completely. Masihi could not survive the excessive heat of the desert, and died of thirst. Avicenna together with the guide found his way to Baward after a thousand difficulties.

At last, he found himself in a position of major political power in Hamadhan, having originally been summoned to treat Hamadhan’s ruler for colic, eventually promoted to become first his personal physician, then a vizier. However, Ibn Sina made enemies in this latter position, especially with the army.

Ibn Sina began corresponding with the ruler of Isfahan, Alā el-Dowleh. When this was discovered, he was forced into hiding. He came to be imprisoned.

Contrary to his own pessimism, Ibn Sina was released and escaped to Isfahan. This place became Ibn Sina’s home as far as any place was his ever home. Though certainly close with the ruler, Ibn Sina did not mostly get involved in politics and concentrated on his work.

However, he could not escape the civil war erupting throughout much of Persia, and his death was not to be wholly peaceful. In a state of seriously ill health, he fled Isfahan near the end of his life together with Alā el-Dowleh.

Having recaptured Isfahan, Alā el-Dowleh marched on Hamadhan and Ibn Sina came with him. He died in the city which had pursued and imprisoned him, in the summer of 1037 at the age of 58.

Source: TheCollector

