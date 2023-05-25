English
International Shia News Agency
New Huawei smart watches in Japan

SHAFAQNA- Chinese tech giant Huawei unveiled a range of wearables in Japan on Wednesday, including smartwatches and wireless headphones, as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the developing market.

According to CN, Huawei Japan has unveiled its flagship smartwatch, the Huawei Watch Ultimate, in Tokyo with enhanced health and fitness features that also offer a 100m diving mode.

Designed for outdoor adventures as well as business use, the watch is priced at ¥135,080 (about US$974).

Along with the Huawei Watch Ultimate, a series of other wearables, including the Huawei Watch D with a focus on blood pressure measurement, and the Huawei FreeBuds 5 wireless headphones were also launched in Japan.

It’s also stated, Yang Tao, President of Huawei Devices Japan and South Korea, said at the event, “We will remain committed to the health and fitness industry, while actively working with local partners to provide better experiences and services for Japanese consumers.”

The launch comes as Huawei’s smartwatches are gaining popularity in the Japanese market.

According to Nikkei Asia, citing data from MM Research Institute, Japan’s smartwatch market is expected to nearly double from the level of fiscal 2021 and reach 6.39 million units in fiscal 2026.

Source:CN

www.shafaqna.com

