Bahrain: Shia cleric detained after calling for release of political prisoners

SHAFAQNA- Shia cleric, Sheikh Muhammad Sanqour was detained Monday (22 May 2023) after raising concerns in sermon over mistreatment of prisoners.

There has been mounting anger in Bahrain over the arrest of a senior Shia Imam who called for the release of political prisoners in the kingdom.

Muhammad Sanqour, a senior religious leader at the Imam Sadiq (AS) Grand Mosque in the village of Diraz, was summoned by the Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) on Monday.

A few hours later, a statement from the interior ministry said his case was being referred to the Public Prosecution Office (OPP) over “repeated inflammatory speeches that included legal violations” and “publicly inciting hatred and contempt for a group of people.”

Source: middleeasteye

Source: middleeasteye

