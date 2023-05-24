Kuwait is second happiest country in world after Switzerland

SHAFAQNA- On the misery index measured by the famous economist at Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, Kuwait is the happiest Arab and the second happiest country in the world, as Kuwait ranked first after Switzerland on a list of 157 countries.

The Hanke annual misery index is the sum of unemployment, inflation and bank lending rates minus the change in real GDP per capita, reports Al-Rai daily.

In his annual index, Hanke attributed the main reason for the happiness of Kuwaitis to low unemployment rates, which is the same factor for the happiness of the Swiss.

According to the index, Kuwait, despite the country’s political differences, achieved a strong performance in all fields in 2022. Based on Hanke’s calculations, the negatives were minimal, while the good indicators were strong (annual real GDP growth reached 4.5 percent).

Source: timeskuwait

