English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Reuters: Saudi embrace of Assad sends strong signal to USA

0
Saudi embrace of Assad

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Crown Prince’s effusive greeting of President Bashar Assad at the Arab Summit with kissed cheeks and a warm embrace defied USA’s disapproval at Syria’s return to the fold.

Mohammed bin Salman, seeks to reassert Saudi Arabia as a regional power by using his place atop an energy giant in an oil-dependent world consumed by the war in Ukraine.

Shunned by Western states after the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad, the prince has now emerged as a player whom Washington can neither disregard nor disavow, but must deal with on a transactional basis.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Aboul Gheit: Syria’s return to Arab League is “not the end of the line”

Related posts

Saudi Arabia: Three Young Shia Muslims Executed

asadian

British Hajj pilgrims complain of missing money & cancelled bookings

asadian

Saudi Arabia: New science and technology initiative “Ilmi” by Sarah bint Mashhoor

asadian

Mikati: Syria’s return to Arab League a “relieving factor” for Lebanon

asadian

Jeddah: Arab League Summit kicks off pledging world peace

asadian

Pak-Saudi ties: Through the lens of history

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.