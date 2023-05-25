Japan to monitor safety of data collection satellites

SHAFAQNA- Japan will extend its use of space for self-defense and ensure the safety of intelligence-gathering satellites, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Japan will also ally with the United States and strengthen its capabilities to destroy targets in enemy territory, including missile bases, known as “counter-attack capabilities,” Kyodonews said, citing a draft document on space security.

The document, which will be the first of its kind, will be compiled this summer and will include measures covering the next 10 years or so.

The document also notes that “threats in space are growing rapidly” and notes that some countries are developing capabilities to destroy or disable other countries’ satellites.

The source added that in such a background, Japan, along with its allies and like-minded countries, will aim to maintain sustainable use and open access to space.

