Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed Kabul-Urumqi flights

SHAFAQNA- Ariana Afghan Airlines under the national flag of Afghanistan officially resumed its passenger air services between Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, and the neighboring Chinese city of Urumqi on Wednesday.

According to CN, this air route has been suspended for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to these airlines, Ariana Afghan Airlines is currently the only operator of direct passenger flights between the two countries.

Afghanistan Airlines operates once a week on Wednesday and returns to Kabul on the same day.

It’s also stated, Ghulam Jilani Wafa, Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation of Afghanistan, welcomed the resumption of flights and said that this air operation will have a direct impact on strengthening trade and economic relations between the two countries.

