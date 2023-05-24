CN: 100% waste separation in all Chinese cities by 2025

SHAFAQNA- China intends to implement waste separation in more than 90 percent of residential communities in cities at the provincial level or above by the end of this year, and then reach 100 percent coverage by the end of 2025.

According to CN, Ni Hong, Minister of Housing and Urban and Rural Development, said at a recent meeting in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province, that waste segregation is one of the ministry’s priorities this year.

Nee said more efforts should be made to improve relevant laws, build IT-enabled household waste management platforms and strengthen incinerator capacity.

It’s also stated, waste segregation is carried out in 297 Chinese cities with an average coverage rate of 82.5% in residential communities. The daily waste disposal capacity has reached 530,000 tons, of which 77.6% is obtained through incineration.

