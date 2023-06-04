Coalition of Afghan Women’s Protest Movements concerns about women prisoners in Taliban prisons

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The Coalition of Women’s Protest Movements in Afghanistan has expressed concerns in a statement regarding the recent report by the newspaper “8 A.M.” about the situation of women prisoners in Taliban prisons.

According to the news agency of Shafaqna Afghanistan, the statement by the Coalition of Women’s Protest Movements in Afghanistan states that the coalition is “deeply concerned about the horrifying conditions faced by women prisoners in Taliban prisons in the provinces of Jawzjan, Faryab, and Samangan.”

Based on the recent report by the newspaper “8 A.M.,” these women have been subjected to severe human rights violations, including physical torture, sexual abuse, and humiliation.

The protesting women’s coalition added, “Unfortunately, due to security risks and the lack of protective mechanisms, the victims are unable to directly file complaints about these abuses.”

Approximately 90 women have been imprisoned by the Taliban

According to a source, “According to the report of ‘8 A.M’s newspaper, approximately 90 women have been imprisoned by the Taliban in these provinces and have been subjected to mistreatment and sexual abuse. Sixteen of the female prisoners have become pregnant as a result of repeated sexual assaults and have been forced by the Taliban to undergo abortions. Furthermore, the families of these prisoners are unaware of their conditions due to the denial of visitation rights.”

The coalition also stated that “health workers in the provinces of Faryab, Samangan, and Jawzjan have treated multiple women who have suffered severe physical and psychological injuries as a result of torture and sexual abuse. This is an egregious violation of human rights and a clear violation of international human rights values that requires immediate attention.”

The Coalition of Women’s Protest Movements in Afghanistan has requested the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to conduct a thorough investigation into human rights violations and gender-based violence in Taliban prisons and hold the Taliban accountable for these crimes.

The protesting women’s coalition also demanded, “We continue to urge the UN Human Rights Council and the mechanisms of the United Nations human rights system to address the alarming findings of the8 A.M’s news report and take this issue seriously.”

The recent statement emphasized, “Prompt action and responsiveness to protect the rights, dignity, and well-being of Afghan women, particularly those subjected to torture and abuse in Taliban prisons, must be a priority for the international community in Afghanistan. The international community must condemn these crimes committed by the Taliban and ensure justice for the victims.”

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

